PAPA FRANCESCO E CONCLAVE: STUDIOSO AQUILANO DI GIANDOMENICO SU QUOTIDIANO CATTOLICO INTERNAZIONALE

L’AQUILA – Un’analisi su Papa Francesco e sul Conclave che sta per eleggere il suo successore a firma del giovane studioso aquilano Francesco Di Giandomenico è stata pubblicata in lingua inglese su LiCAS.news (Light for the Voiceless), celebre giornale online cattolico con sede in Asia, gestito interamente da laici e che ha come missione “raccontare con empatia e rispetto le storie di persone emarginate, vittime di ingiustizie, persecuzioni religiose e violazioni dei diritti umani in Asia”.

“LiCAS.news – viene spiegato – si distingue per la sua indipendenza editoriale e politica, offrendo contenuti sempre accessibili gratuitamente. Attraverso il suo lavoro, testimonia e sostiene la missione della Chiesa cattolica nel portare il Vangelo a tutti gli angoli della società, dando voce a chi non ne ha”.

Il titolo dell’analisi a firma di Di Giandomenico – analisi in cui viene citata anche la Perdonanza Celestiniana – è “Lasciamo che la Parola sia nuovamente esposta: dalle periferie al centro” (https://www.licas.news/2025/05/07/let-the-word-be-exposed-again-from-margins-to-center/)

VERSIONE ITALIANA

“Lasciamo che la Parola sia nuovamente esposta: dalle periferie al centro”.

“Il Papa è morto. Il Papa resta morto. E noi lo abbiamo deriso.” Questa frase, che riecheggia Nietzsche, può sembrare provocatoria a pochi giorni dalla morte di Papa Francesco, ma racchiude un significato che va oltre l’ironia.

Papa Francesco è stato un segno di contraddizione nei tempi postmoderni. Troppo spesso ridotto a un pontifex minimus, ha invece incarnato l’essenza stessa del pontifex—un costruttore di ponti, spogliato delle formalità regali e profondamente coinvolto nella realtà vissuta di un mondo ferito.

Il suo è stato un pontificato kenotico, che ha volontariamente rinunciato al potere per condividere la povertà e la fragilità della condizione umana. Non si è trattato di un semplice gesto; è stato un cammino. Evangelii Gaudium ha segnato il primo passo audace di una Chiesa “in uscita”, invitando i cristiani a diventare portatori di gioia e a resistere alla solitudine autoreferenziale della cultura del consumo.

Fratelli Tutti ha poi ampliato questa visione in un appello alla “fraternità aperta”, centrata sullo sviluppo integrale della persona umana. Francesco ha posto le fondamenta. Ma ora, la Chiesa deve chiedersi: chi proseguirà su questo cammino? Chi entrerà nelle periferie del mondo e incarnerà una Chiesa modellata dalla misericordia, dal dialogo e dalla pace?

Non dobbiamo dimenticare l’ultimo Urbi et Orbi di Francesco, intriso dell’eredità di Giovanni XXIII, che insegnava che tutte le persone di buona volontà possono essere costruttrici di pace. Né dovremmo dimenticare la poesia di Pasolini intitolata A un Papa—una speranza che un giorno, un pontefice possa prendersi cura di qualcuno come Zucchetto, l’anonimo povero calpestato dal mondo. Francesco avrebbe avuto misericordia di lui. Simbolicamente, ha lasciato il Palazzo Apostolico e ha scelto di essere, citando Pasolini, tra “quei luoghi miseri, dove madri e figli vivono nella polvere e nel fango di un’altra epoca”.

Papa Francesco è stato uno di noi. E il nuovo Papa deve essere lo stesso.

In questo momento, Luis Antonio Tagle si distingue—non solo come un candidato valido, ma come l’erede naturale della visione di Francesco. Nato nel 1957 e nominato cardinale da Benedetto XVI, Tagle risuona con lo stesso spirito di vicinanza, umiltà e fervore missionario che ha definito Francesco. Il suo motto, Dominus est—“È il Signore”—richiama i discepoli di Emmaus, colmi di meraviglia. È un uomo di comunione, un evangelizzatore naturale e un Papa sorridente nello spirito di Giovanni Paolo I.

La vicinanza di Tagle a Francesco è stata evidente durante la visita papale del 2015 nelle Filippine, dove ha commosso le folle non solo attraverso il carisma, ma attraverso una presenza profondamente pastorale.

Il prossimo Papa—che sia o meno “romano” o visto come “l’ultimo” nelle speculazioni apocalittiche—deve incarnare il cuore dell’insegnamento di Francesco: che la pace è radicata nella verità, nella giustizia, nell’amore e nella libertà, come scrisse una volta Giovanni XXIII in Pacem in Terris.

Che sia un Papa di nome Giovanni, in onore sia del Concilio che del Battista che preparò la via. Ma soprattutto, che sia qualcuno come Tagle—radicato nella gioia, senza paura nella comunione e pronto a continuare il cammino radicale iniziato da Francesco. Il prossimo Papa non deve solo presiedere su tutte le Chiese nella carità, ma anche diventare un pellegrino di speranza in questa era giubilare—portando il “profumo delle pecore”, camminando tra i più vulnerabili e riportando la Parola dalle periferie al centro.

VERSIONE INGLESE

“Let the word be exposed again—from margins to center”

“The Pope is dead. The Pope remains dead. And we have mocked him.”

This Nietzschean-sounding phrase may seem provocative just days after the death of Pope Francis, but it holds a meaning that transcends irony.

Pope Francis was a sign of contradiction in postmodern times. Too often reduced to a pontifex minimus, he instead embodied the very essence of pontifex—a bridge-builder, stripped of regal formalities and deeply engaged in the lived reality of a wounded world. His was a kenotic papacy, one that willingly relinquished power in order to share in the poverty and fragility of the human condition. This was no mere gesture; it was a path. Evangelii Gaudium marked the first bold step of a Church “going forth,” inviting Christians to become bearers of joy and resist the self-referential loneliness of consumer culture.

Fratelli Tutti would later expand this vision into a call for “open fraternity,” centered on the integral development of the human person. Francis laid the foundations. But now, the Church must ask: Who will walk this path further? Who will enter the world’s peripheries and embody a Church shaped by mercy, dialogue, and peace?

We must not forget Francis’s final Urbi et Orbi, steeped in the legacy of John XXIII, who taught that all people of goodwill can be builders of peace. Nor should we forget Pasolini’s poem titled To a Pope—a hope that one day, a pontiff might care for someone like Zucchetto, the anonymous poor man trampled by the world. Francis would have had mercy on him. He symbolically left the Apostolic Palace and chose to be, quoting Pasolini, among “those wretched places, where mothers and children live in ancient dust and mud from another era.”

Pope Francis was one of us. And the new Pope must be the same.

In this moment, Luis Antonio Tagle stands out—not only as a viable candidate but as the natural heir to Francis’s vision. Born in 1957 and made cardinal by Benedict XVI, Tagle resonates with the same spirit of closeness, humility, and missionary fervor that defined Francis. His motto, Dominus est—“It is the Lord”—recalls the disciples at Emmaus, filled with wonder. He is a man of communion, a natural evangelizer, and a smiling Pope in the spirit of John Paul I.

Tagle’s closeness to Francis was clear during the 2015 papal visit to the Philippines, where he moved crowds not merely through charisma, but through a deeply pastoral presence.

The next Pope—whether or not he is “Roman” or seen as “the last” in apocalyptic speculations—must embody the heart of Francis’s teaching: that peace is rooted in truth, justice, love, and freedom, as John XXIII once wrote in Pacem in Terris.

Let it be a Pope named John, in honor of both the Council and the Baptist who prepared the way. But above all, let him be someone like Tagle—rooted in joy, fearless in communion, and ready to continue the radical journey Francis began. The next Pope must not only preside over all the Churches in charity but also become a pilgrim of hope in this Jubilee era—carrying the “scent of the sheep,” walking beside them, and boldly proclaiming new life.

It must be someone who embraces the four principles Francis repeatedly affirmed: time is greater than space, unity prevails over conflict, reality is more important than ideas, and the whole is greater than the part. Someone like Tagle is well-positioned to carry forward a “religious Silk Road,” as Jesuit Antonio Spadaro recently described this sort of new evangelization—engaging with cultural, geopolitical, and existential margins across continents.

The Church cannot go back now. The next Pope must not only preside over all the Churches in charity but must also be a pilgrim of hope in this Jubilee era—carrying the scent of the sheep, walking beside them, and boldly proclaiming new life.

Let us be clear: I also consider Pietro Parolin to be a strong and faithful candidate. A seasoned diplomat with a pastoral heart, he would be a “working Pope” in the vineyard of the Lord. His episcopal motto—Who will separate us from the love of Christ?—testifies to a theology of closeness. Personally, I had the honor of exchanging letters with him ahead of Pope Francis’s 2022 visit to my town L’Aquila during the Perdonanza Celestiniana—according to UNESCO, the first Jubilee of history.

However, I once came close to interviewing Cardinal Tagle during his time as President of Caritas Internationalis, but I was told he was extremely busy at the time. I missed the opportunity to hear firsthand the testimony of a Catholic pilgrim walking among the poor—a voice that would have been deeply meaningful for my city, which I had dared to call a “capital of peace” in a letter to Cardinal Parolin, even before Pope Francis’s pastoral visit to my town.

In this light, Luis Antonio Tagle emerges as a natural and coherent successor to Pope Francis, embodying a deep continuity with the outgoing pontificate. From a young age, his theological formation was shaped under Jesuit guidance, which endowed him with an Ignatian approach particularly attuned to the Church’s renewal through the lens of spiritual discernment—one of the cornerstones of Francis’s own papacy.

Tagle’s doctoral dissertation focused on episcopal collegiality, directly aligning him with the trajectory Francis initiated toward a synodal Church—a Church that listens, walks together, and shares authority in communion rather than through imposition. Moreover, he brings a rare ability to interpret and engage with the complexities of the contemporary world. As a former member of the International Theological Commission, he has long reflected on the Church’s role in a changing era.

Yet he also knows how to translate doctrine into pastoral closeness. Through The Word Exposed, a media program that brings the Gospel to global audiences, he has demonstrated how the Word of God can be incarnated through digital media, fulfilling the vision of the Second Vatican Council for evangelization in the age of social communication.

In his role as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Tagle has shown a concrete capacity to engage the global peripheries. His own geopolitical background enables him to listen to and understand the spiritual and social dynamics of Asia and the Global South—regions that are increasingly shaping the future of Catholicism.

Let the Spirit blow where it wills—but we may already discern in Tagle a shepherd ready to not only inherit Francis’s legacy, but to amplify its missionary momentum, continuing to build a Church that is open, listening, and walking with all.

Finally, I could consider that if Francis was the Pope who had the courage to forgive Luther, then Tagle would be the one capable of forgiving Marx—not in a reductive ideological sense, but by recognizing the human cry for dignity beneath systems and failures, and responding to it with the same mercy that made Francis a sign of contradiction in our time. Just as Jesus would have liked.

Francesco Di Giandomenico, giovane laureato aquilano in Studi Letterari e Culturali all’Università degli Studi dell’Aquila, attualmente iscritto al corso di laurea magistrale di Filosofia della medesima Università e aspirante docente di scuola secondaria. Ha preso parte come ricercatore indipendente a convegni nazionali e internazionali presso Università prestigiose quali Roma, Salamanca, Padova, New York e Princeton, pubblicando comunicazioni su tematiche connesse alla letteratura – in particolare l’opera di Dante Alighieri riletta nelle letterature coeve e successive secondo una prospettiva comparatistica. Appassionato di storia della Chiesa e dei rapporti tra la Chiesa e il mondo contemporaneo, nel 2022 ha conseguito il Diploma Leadership e Management presso la Pontificia Università Gregoriana con un lavoro di ricerca sul teologo e filosofo canadese Bernard Lonergan SI. Dopo il terremoto, tramite una fitta corrispondenza con la Segreteria di Stato Sez. Affari generali, la Pontificia Commissione di Archeologia Sacra, la Curia Arcivescovile dell’Aquila, il Comune di Acciano e la Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti e Paesaggio dell’Aquila, ha cercato di far dialogare le istituzioni statali ed ecclesiastiche – anche con l’aiuto dell’allora Presidente del Pontificio Consiglio della Cultura il Card. Gianfranco Ravasi – dopo la straordinaria scoperta di una catacomba paleocristiana del IV secolo dopo Cristo nella chiesa parrocchiale del suo paese d’origine, San Lorenzo di Beffi – considerata la quarta catacomba esistente in Abruzzo. Durante il Sinodo dei Giovani del 2018 ha collaborato “a distanza”, affiancato dall’Arcivescovo emerito mons. Giuseppe Molinari, inviando al Presidente del Sinodo il Card. Lorenzo Baldisseri uno scritto intitolato “De Christifidelium pulchritudine” (Sulla bellezza dei fedeli di Cristo), ponendosi in dialogo con la Chiesa su temi emergenti come la sessualità, il ruolo dei giovani nel mondo, la fede e il dialogo interreligioso, il discernimento.